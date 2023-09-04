WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Drop Easy Catches Against Nepal

Team India failed to put their A-game on the field during the powerplay in the Asia Cup 2023 contest against Nepal on Monday. After a below-par batting performance against Pakistan in their opening match, the Indian team had an off outing as a fielding unit in their second group-stage clash.

It started in the first over itself as Shreyas Iyer dropped a tricky catch of Nepal opener Kushal Bhurtel at the first slip. It was more of a regulation catch but the ball travelled quickly in the slip as Iyer failed to hold onto it as Mohammed Shami missed out on an early wicket.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

In the next over, it was Virat Kohli who dropped an absolute sitter to give Aasif Sheikh an extra life. Sheikh drove it on the short cover point where Kohli fumbled and dropped an easy catch.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan failed to grab on in the fifth over to give Bhurtel another life. The Nepal batter gloved the ball behind the stumps, Kishan reached there in time but failed to hold onto it.

The Nepal openers took advantage of the drop catches and shared a fine 50-run plus partnership for the opening wicket.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Nepal at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele under overcast conditions.

IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live

India made one change to their XI as Jasprit Bumrah missed out as he travelled back to India for the birth of his first child as Mohammed Shami got the opportunity.

“We batted in the last game. We want to see what the bowlers have in offer for us. I don’t know about the weather. We just want to have the bowlers to have a game under the belt."

“The way we batted under pressure, Hardik and Ishan batted brilliantly. Ishan showed a lot of maturity and took the game on as well. Good signs for us. It’s another important game for us," said Rohit Sharma at toss.

It is Nepal’s first-ever ODI against India and captain Rohit Paudel said Bhim Sharki comes into the playing eleven in place of Aarif Sheikh. “I think today is the biggest day for Nepal cricket, a great opportunity to showcase our skills in front of the cricket world."