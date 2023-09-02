IND vs PAK, Aisa Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya-Ishan Kishan Rescue Act Help India Post 266 vs Pakistan

India were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs in the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya got together fifth wicket stand to sticth together a 138-run partnership from 142 balls after a mini-collapse from the Indian top order.

Ishan scored a patient 82 off 81 balls, including nine fours and two sixes and was finally dismissed by a short ball from Haris Rauf.

Hardik scored 87 from 90 balls, including seven fours and one six, before he was sent back by Shaheen Afridi.

In a sense, it was a rather unfamiliar job for both Pandya and Kishan, who generally love to give a wallop to the bowlers. But the conditions at Pallekele, which always had a lick of drizzle, and a high-octane bowling attack meant that the Indian pair would have to curb their shot-making instincts.

They had to be precise in the selection of each shot, and needed to be extra patient.

The boundaries and big shots were not easy to come by but Pandya and Kishan pushed the board ahead with singles and their 50-run partnership came in just 52 balls.

Pandya was happy to play the sidekick role to Kishan during their fifth wicket alliance that was worth 138 runs. This was the first time the left-hander was batting below the No.4 slot in his career, and he didn’t show any signs of nerves.

That Pakistan captain opted to give a longer spell to his spinners Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha also played its part in Kishan getting settled in the middle.

Kishan brought his 50 in a mere 54 balls and he could have easily converted it into a three-figure score.

But his attempt to play a big pull off Rauf ended in the hands of Babar inside the circle. However, his innings might have eased some worries in the Indian camp about a wobbly middle-order in the absence of KL Rahul.

Once Kishan departed, Pandya took charge of the Indian innings and slammed spinner Nawaz for a massive six over mid-wicket.

Pakistan managed to get back in the game after the Ishan-Hardik partnership as the rest of the Indian batters fell rather cheaply.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah were the pick of the bowlers as they took four, three and three wickets respectively.

Rain had halted play twice as Pakistan picked up wickets soon after resumption.

First was when India was 15 for no loss in the sixth over. Then Shaheen Afridi struck with two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma (11 off 22) and Virat Kohli (4 off 7). The third batter to be dismissed was Shreyas Iyer (14 off 9) who pulled a shot ball from Haris Rauf straight to the midwicket fielder.

Then came the second break in play with the rain returning when India were struggling at 51 for three in 11.2 overs. After play resumed, Haris Rauf got the wicket of Shubman Gill (10 off 32), who had been struggling in the middle.

In the end, a few beefy blows by Jasprit Bumrah carried the side past the 250-run mark. Just after the end of the Indian innings, another spell of steady downpour started.

