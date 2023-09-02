'A Good Team but Not a Complete Team Yet': Ex-PAK All-rounder Says India Need to 'Prove a Lot'

India will take the field against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday in Pallekele, beginning their campaign at the Asia Cup 2023. The men in blue will be up against a potent Pakistan bowling attack and the fans will be eager to witness the match-up between the speedsters in green and the Indian batting stars, including Rohitha Sharma and Viral Kohl. The upcoming contest is also the first ODI between the arch-rivals since the 2019 ODI World Cup. And before they move on to the next edition of the showpiece event, the continental championship offers them an opportunity to fine-tune their skills.

India have been searching for answers to several questions lately. They have struggled to find the right balance in the side while their repeated experiments in the absence of key players have often questioned their approach. However, the team look to gain the momentum back with the return of Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah from injury layoff.

On the other hand, the men in green have flourished ever since Babar Azam has come to the helm. Pakistan recently thrashed Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series before beginning their Asia Cup journey with a 238-run victory against first-time participant Nepal.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash on Saturday, former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has highlighted some major issues with Team India. Speaking with Ten Sports, he said India is a good team but is yet to appear like a complete side.

“India is a good team but not a complete team yet. They have failed to handle pressure in big games, be it ICC event knockouts or any other series and that has been their biggest problem. Have a look at their record in the past decade. They were flattened in the ICC knockouts, they couldn’t qualify for the Asia Cup finals. So, they need to prove a lot,” Hafeez said.

Team India recent performances in a nutshell. Agreed or Not ? #Straightdrive @TenPakistan pic.twitter.com/cz0WclgjgD— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 1, 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

India will look to fill the gaps before heading to the ICC World Cup next month at home. In fact, skipper Rohit Sharma believes that the team is playing the continental tournament at the very right time.

“It is a good tournament for us. We played it last year before the World Cup too. It’s a good tournament where your skills, playing under pressure - everything will be tested. I won’t call it a preparatory tournament - it doesn’t sound right. There are a few answers we will be seeking from the tournament. It is the right time for us to play this tournament. The team’s focus is to do well in the Asia Cup,” Rohit told Sports Journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.