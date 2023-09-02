CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVEPakistan Playing XIVirat KohliIND VS PAK Dream11Pallekele Weather
Home » Cricket Home » 'India Will Remember This': Cricket Fraternity Hails Ishan Kishan For Brilliant Knock Against Pakistan
2-MIN READ

'India Will Remember This': Cricket Fraternity Hails Ishan Kishan For Brilliant Knock Against Pakistan

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 19:38 IST

Sri Lanka

Ishan Kishan scored a fine half-century against Pakistan (AP Image)

Ishan Kishan scored a fine half-century against Pakistan (AP Image)

Ishan Kishan played a very crucial knock of 82 runs to help India rescue from a tricky situation.

Ishan Kishan scored a brilliant half-century on his first outing against Pakistan and displayed his batting credentials in the middle-order during the Asia Cup clash on Saturday. Kishan stood tall when things were not going in India’s favour. He was picked in the absence of KL Rahul and grabbed the opportunity with both hands and rescued India from a tricky situation.

The southpaw scored a well-made 82 runs before getting dismissed by Haris Rauf. He came out to bat when India were three down with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer back in the hut. The wicketkeeper batter held his ground and showcased his skills against one of the best bowling attacks in recent times. He kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals.

IND vs PAK Live Score And Updates

Kishan displayed his composure against the pacers and played freely against the spinners to rescue India from a stage where they looked down and out courtesy Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf’s early wickets.

The cricket fraternity and fans were highly impressed with Ishan’s performance in the high-octane clash against Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

The southpaw shared a crucial 138-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside his former Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya. The duo played with a sense of responsibility and rotated strike well to not put any added pressure on themselves.

Kishan smashed 9 fours and two sixes during his fighting 82-run knock. Rauf’s sharp bouncer ended his stay in the middle as he went for a big shot but failed to time it and got caught by Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

About the Author
Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follows cricket and football and also reports on other sports. Follow him @...Read More
Tags:
  1. Asia Cup 2023
  2. India vs Pakistan
  3. Ishan Kishan
first published:September 02, 2023, 19:27 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 19:38 IST