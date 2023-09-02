'India Will Remember This': Cricket Fraternity Hails Ishan Kishan For Brilliant Knock Against Pakistan

Ishan Kishan scored a brilliant half-century on his first outing against Pakistan and displayed his batting credentials in the middle-order during the Asia Cup clash on Saturday. Kishan stood tall when things were not going in India’s favour. He was picked in the absence of KL Rahul and grabbed the opportunity with both hands and rescued India from a tricky situation.

The southpaw scored a well-made 82 runs before getting dismissed by Haris Rauf. He came out to bat when India were three down with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer back in the hut. The wicketkeeper batter held his ground and showcased his skills against one of the best bowling attacks in recent times. He kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals.

Kishan displayed his composure against the pacers and played freely against the spinners to rescue India from a stage where they looked down and out courtesy Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf’s early wickets.

The cricket fraternity and fans were highly impressed with Ishan’s performance in the high-octane clash against Pakistan.

India will remember this, Ishan Kishan. 👏 pic.twitter.com/gF9NhItqDB— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 2, 2023

TAKE A BOW, ISHAN KISHAN….!!!A fighting knock of 82 in just 81 balls with 9 fours and 2 sixes. Completely dominated the Pakistani bowling unit. A career defining innings by Kishan, well done! pic.twitter.com/0fC46WpQil — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 2, 2023

Love the composure and maturity that Ishan Kishan has shown. This has been an admirable innings. A left hander in the middle order is invaluable and he has forced the selectors to look at him closely.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2023

Well done, Ishan Kishan!▪️ Middle order for Mumbai Indians in 2020: Gets 550+ runs▪️ Made to open in ODIs: Gets a double hundred.▪️ Opening slots full: Waits for his chance.▪️ MI looking for an opening partner for Rohit: Puts his hand up. With the World Cup a month away,… — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) September 2, 2023

Ishan Kishan is turning out to be a big match player— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 2, 2023

Dear @BCCI is takle ko batting coach banao asap 👍#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/qvBCRfrLyL— Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) September 2, 2023

The southpaw shared a crucial 138-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside his former Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya. The duo played with a sense of responsibility and rotated strike well to not put any added pressure on themselves.

Kishan smashed 9 fours and two sixes during his fighting 82-run knock. Rauf’s sharp bouncer ended his stay in the middle as he went for a big shot but failed to time it and got caught by Pakistan captain Babar Azam.