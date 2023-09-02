IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: What Happens if Rain Washes Out the Much-awaited Face-off?

India and Pakistan gear up for yet another mouth-watering clash in Kandy on Saturday as the neighbouring nations renew their heated rivalry in yet another iteration of one of the most-watched fixtures.

However, there seems to be concerns about the weather conditions on Saturday at the Sri Lanka venue as reports predict a 94 per cent chance of precipitation, with an additional 27 per cent likelihood of thunderstorms. The reports further added that the timing of the shower could be between 8 AM to mid-afternoon.

These factors could force a delayed start or even enforce a start-stop game.

Friday’s weather forecast predicted an 80 per cent chance of showers, but as it transpired, there was only minimal rainfall as the men in blue underwent a practice session.

In the event of unfavourable weather, for a result to be considered valid, both teams need to complete at least 20 overs of play. If the side chasing is hit by interruptions, impeding their ability to finish their allotted overs, the target will be altered depending on the number of overs remaining.

And contingent on a possible delay in the start of the game due to weather conditions, the fixture may be cut short to 30 or 20-over-a-side.

In the case of a washed-out game, both India and Pakistan will be awarded one point each.

If the rains were to play spoilsport and the match gets called off, Pakistan would qualify to the Super4 with three points in their kitty, following their mammoth win over Nepal in their opening fixture.

The game against Pakistan on Saturday is India’s opening match of the continental tournament, and if the men in blue are awarded a point due to the cancellation of the game, they would then require a win against Nepal in their subsequent fixture to qualify for the eventual rounds of the tournament.

Team India, led by batsman Rohit Sharma, will look to put up a solid showing in the tournament as they seek to clinch a record-extending 8th Asia Cup title in preparation for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on home soil, which is set to begin in the month of October.