‘Kisiko to Rahna Padega Ghar Pe’: Rohit, Babar's 'Family Talk' Goes Viral Ahead of IND vs PAK Clash - WATCH

The fans will be glued to their television and mobile screens when India and Pakistan square off against each other in the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. The stage is set in Kandy where the two Asian giants will lock horns in what will be the first 50-over clash between them since the 2019 ICC World Cup in England. While India begin their campaign with this game, Pakistan are coming into the contest after thrashing Nepal in the tournament opener earlier this week.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates

Ahead of the much-awaited face-off, the players of both teams met each other generously at the pre-match training session at the Pallekele Stadium on Friday. The captains – Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam – had a lighthearted chat and the video of the meet-up was shared on the official handle of the Pakistan Cricket on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Babar checked on Rohit’s family, asking if the latter’s wife and daughter had accompanied him well. In reply, the Indian captain stated that her daughter, Samaira, had started going to school and that’s why couldn’t come along.

Pakistan and India players meet up ahead of Saturday’s #PAKvIND match in Kandy ✨#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/iP94wjsX6G— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2023

The video also captured the meeting of Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf at the stadium. The Pakistan pacer seemed to be recalling the famous sixes Kohli hit against him in last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Haris could be heard saying, “Jidhar se guzarta hu na, Kohli-Kohli hota hai (Wherever I go, I hear your name).”

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

A triple dose of India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023?

There are possibilities that India and Pakistan face each other thrice in the Asia Cup 2023. If both teams manage to qualify for Super 4 and then make their way into the final, it’s going to be a triple dose of entertainment before their fixture in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Pakistan names an unchanged Playing XI

Meanwhile, Pakistan have named an unchanged playing XI for the clash against India. Babar Azam and Co. started their campaign with a massive 238-run win over minnows Nepal in the Asia Cup opener. On Friday, Babar confirmed that they haven’t altered the winning combination.

“The top order has been contributing well in recent times. The boys in the middle order are trying their best to chip in and hopefully, they will be able to do it against India,” he said.

Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.