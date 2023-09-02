IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Shreyas Iyer Nervous injury Comeback

“I never imagined I’ll be playing Asia Cup,” said Shreyas Iyer right after being named in India’s playing XI for the much-awaited clash against Pakistan. Exactly 230 days later, a fit again Iyer was back in Indian colours as the team began their campaign in the continental event in the continental championship on Saturday. He last played an ODI in January earlier this year against Sri Lanka after which a recurring back issue forced him out of action for more than 7 months.

But comes the much-important clash against Pakistan and Iyer was seen matching Kohli’s speed while warming up. It’s yet to be seen how effective the right-hander’s comeback will be, but he is ‘super excited’ to be back in the Indian dressing after a long time.

Speaking with the broadcasters after India won the toss, Iyer revealed he was nervous the night before the game and couldn’t sleep.

“I never imagined I’d be playing Asia Cup. The recovery was slow and steady. I passed the fitness test one week before selection, and I was really happy with that. I was nervous last night, couldn’t sleep. I am super excited to play this match against Pakistan. It’s a phenomenal feeling to be honest as they are the number 1 team at the moment,” said Iyer.

The Mumbai batter further said his teammates are charged up for the epic clash with Pakistan.

“We are privileged to be a part of this team and journey with Rahul sir (Dravid) as the coach and under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. The spirits are high in the dressing room and we are looking forward to this game. Delighted to be playing against these (Afridi, Rauf, Naseem) bowlers, the plan is just to watch the ball and play according to the situation,” Iyer further said.

The lower back injury had earlier ruled Iyer out of the white-ball series against New Zealand at home as well as the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur. He tried making a return in the final Test in Ahmedabad but couldn’t make it.

Ruled out of IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders, Iyer then underwent a lower back surgery in May in the United Kingdom. He then reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehab and recovery, which he competed to be fit in time for the Asia Cup.