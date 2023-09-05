'Aisa Kuch Nahi Hai ki Khel Nahi Sakte': Coach Rathour's Stern Reaction on IND Batters vs Shaheen Shah Afridi

India stormed into the Super Fours after thrashing Nepal by 10 wickets in the second group stage game in the Asia Cup on Monday. The men in blue will play three matches in the next round of the continental event and one of the encounters will be against Pakistan; at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Rohit Sharma & Co will be up against a fearsome Pakistan bowling attack once again but unlike the previous encounter, India will look to get going right from the beginning.

Earlier on Saturday, Shaheen Shah Afridi ran through India’s top-order and dismissed the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply. The top-order went through a horrible collapse, getting reduced to 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs. India’s condition looked grim until Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya joined forces and stitched a 138-run stand for the fifth wicket, helping India post 266 after batting first.

The weakness of Indian top-order batters against left-arm fast bowling has been repeatedly exposed against the men in green, leading to the notion that Rohit & Co can’t play Pakistan bowlers fluently. But batting coach Vikram Rathour strongly disagrees with that.

During the post-match presser on Monday, Rathour said Pakistan do have a good attack but the Indian batters are also capable of putting in good scores.

“Of course, they are a good bowling attack. The conditions were different in the game against Pakistan. The wicket was doing something when the new ball was into the play and there was a rain interruption as well which the batters usually don’t like to have. But we managed to recover after losing early wickets, which is a good sign,” Rathour told reporters.

“Aisa kuch nahi hai ki khel nahi sakte hain (It’s nothing like that we can’t play them). They have a good bowling attack and on certain days, they will have the edge. But the day we get a good start, our batters are also capable of putting up a big score,” he added.

Rohit, Gill roar back to form

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed half-centuries as India successfully chased down a revised target of 123 runs (D/L method) in a rain-affected affair at the Pallekele Stadium. While Rohit scored an unbeaten 74 off 59 balls, with the help of 5 sixes and 6 boundaries, his young batting partner was not out for 67 off 62 balls. But Rohit said he wasn’t happy with his knock.

“Not really (happy with the knock), some nerves to start with but once I got my eye in, I wanted to get the team home. That was not intentional (the flick-sweep), I wanted to chip it over short fine but the bats these days are so good,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation after beating Nepal by 10 wickets.

“When we came here we knew what our World Cup 15 was going to be like, the Asia Cup was not going to give us a better picture because it was only two games. But luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this, so that made it a complete game for us,” he added.