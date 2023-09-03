WATCH: Kohli Meets Babar & Co as Both Teams Greet Each Other Generously After Match Called-off

The rain had the final say at the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Saturday at Pallekele. The weather left the fans disappointed after India were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs. Repeated showers and a wet outfield never allowed Babar Azam’s Pakistan to begin the chase, forcing a call-off and equal distribution of points between the two teams. With this, the men in green have advanced to the Super Stage of the ongoing tournament with 3 points while India would need to defeat Nepal on Monday to enter the next round.

Players of both teams waited long for the play to resume in the second innings. But the rain gods had a different plan. Once the final call was taken by the match officials, the India and Pakistan team members greeted each other generously before leaving the venue.

A video has surfaced on social media in which the players and support staff of both teams could be seen shaking hands, hugging each other and having a light-hearted conversation. Virat Kohli was in focus again as he was surrounded by the Pakistan players outside the dressing room.

Have a look:

If Not for Indian government’s adamant, and send their team to Pakistan, the entire tournament would be held in Pakistan, we might have witnessed some great games there at Pakistan without any rain interruptions. Just see how friendly the players are.. But why their government?… pic.twitter.com/BIEkqZ76f1— Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 2, 2023

The Indian batters had a tough time facing Pakistan’s pace trio – comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. Afridi (4 for 35) tailed the ball in, Naseem Shah tested their awareness outside the off-stump and Rauf (3 for 58) pounded in those heavy balls, but the Indian duo soaked in all those tough moments.

However, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Hardik Pandya produced a wonderful rescue act and stitched a 138-run partnership to put a decent total on the board. They joined forces after Pakistan pacers Afridi, who accounted for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early, and Haris Rauf combined to rock India’s top-order.

In a sense, it was a rather unfamiliar job for both Pandya and Kishan – batsmen who generally love to give a wallop to the bowlers. But the conditions in Pallekele, which always had a lick of drizzle, and a high-octane bowling attack meant that the Indian pair would have to curb their shot-making instincts.