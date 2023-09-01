IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Our Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Arguably, cricket’s greatest rivalry will take the centre stage on Saturday when India and Pakistan clash at the Pallekle Cricket Stadium. India and Pakistan are also the two top contenders to win tournament and their meeting is perhaps one of the most anticipated clashes of the year.

Pakistan are coming off a huge victory over Nepal in the opening match of the tournament. Babar Azam led his side from the front, scoring 151 runs alongside Iftikar Ahmed who scored an unbeaten 109.

But Pakistan’s main weapon is their fast bowling trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf who all can clock high 140 kmph and can move the ball.

India, on the other hand, are also not lagging and have a world class bowling attack of their own. With Jasprit Bumrah back in the squad, India’s bowling looks stronger.

India has key players making their returns in this Asia Cup alongside Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer will most likely make his return giving the Indian middle order stability. But Rohit Sharma-led side will miss the services of KL Rahul still as the wicketkeeper-batter is still not fit enough to play.

Pakistan vs India Match Details

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Allrounders: Shadab Khan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Mohd. Siraj, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan vs India Probable XIs

IND: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, , Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

PAK: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir