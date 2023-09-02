IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf's Express Pace Breaks Shreyas Iyer's Bat During High-Octane Clash

The return of Shreyas Iyer to international cricket was desperately needed for Indian cricket. The side faced all kinds of trouble with who to slot in at the number 4 slot after Iyer was ruled out due to a back injury in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in the middle of March.

Iyer came in at number four after Virat Kohli was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi. Iyer started off aggressively and went against the tempo of the match where the Indian batters were primarily defensive-minded. Iyer managed to score two boundaries off Haris Rauf.

But Iyer was eventually dismissed by Rauf where his weakness was on display yet again. The shorter delivery came to haunt Iyer yet again as he was dismissed cheaply.

Another notable incident that occurred was when Haris Rauf sent in a fiery delivery it hit the bottom edge of Shreyas Iyer’s bat which broke.

Shreyas Iyer’s bat broken on Haris Rauf’s delivery. pic.twitter.com/CWs68vOGgC— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 2, 2023

Coming back to the match, India’s top-order woes continued with Rohit, Kohli and Gill giving away their prized wickets cheaply and putting India under huge pressure. But thanks to the partnership by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, the Indian side managed to cross the 250 mark making it a decent total which the side could defend looking at the conditions suiting for the fast bowlers.

Ishan Kishan is making a strong case for himself having the wicket-keepers spot for the 2023 ODI World Cup which is coming soon and is hosted by India as well.

However, he will have competition in KL Rahul who although is not a keeper in his primary role, his additional support in batting could edge him over Ishan for the keeper’s spot given his good record. However KL Rahul has not been in the best of forms, it is yet to be seen if he can come back to his best.

KL Rahul is yet to make an appearance for the Indian side and will likely make his return during the knockout stages of the Asia Cup provided team India makes it through the group stages. Other than Pakistan the Indian side also has a match against Nepal as well.