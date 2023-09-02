IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan Makes Strong Case for Number 5 Spot With a Valiant 82-run Knock

After India’s top order of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli fell to the sheer brilliance of the Pakistan pace-attack, team India looked to be under massive pressure. It was the young Indian batter from Jharkhand, Ishan Kishan who stood up and took responsibility to help India set a respectable target.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

Ishan Kishan took his time to set himself up and scored a valiant 82 off 81 deliveries along with Hardik Pandya who scored 87 off 90 balls to help India set a total of 266 before being all-out.

Many questioned whether Kishan could handle the responsibility of handling things in the middle-order with many seeing him as a top-order batter. Primarily an opener for the Mumbai Indians side, Ishan Kishan also scored a double-century against Bangladesh last year. Kishan is also coming in good touch having scored 50’s in his past 3 innings as well. Making it his fourth consecutive half-century he could very well have sealed the spot at Number 5 for India.

READ MORE: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Spoils Marquee Clash, PAK Qualify for Super Fours as Teams Share Points - News18

Ishan Kishan also broke the record for the highest-ever total by an Indian wicketkeeper in an Asia Cup match by going past MS Dhoni who had scored 76 in the Asia Cup, in 2008.

Ishan’s knock against arch-rivals, Pakistan could ring alarm bells for the likes of KL Rahul who looked to take the Number 5 spot after coming back from injury. Plans could change for the Indian management having seen Ishan take massive responsibility and working with seniors to put together a massive partnership.

The young keeper-batter joined the likes of Yuvraj Singh to become the second left-hander to score a fifty against Pakistan in their maiden appearance in the ODI format.

READ MORE: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? Which Wicket Did Shaheen Afridi Enjoy More - News18

KL Rahul will be looking to get back into the team by giving a fitness test on September 5, so the selectors can take a call on him and if he will be making an appearance in the Asia Cup.

Another thing to note is that BCCI Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar also mentioned that the squad being selected for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup will also be based on the Asia Cup squad. This means that if Rahul is not able to get back into action, it could mean that he is snubbed for the World Cup as well giving the likes of Sanju Samson an opportunity who is currently the reserve member of the squad.

It is yet to be seen what decision the selectors and the management will take with regard to the Number 5 position in the Indian side.