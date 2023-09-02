IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs, Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah Set to Make ODI Comeback

India will take on Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2023 campaign this Saturday. India had rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the Asia Cup campaign. The duo will be fresh and eager to put in top performances against their arch-rivals

India have received a massive boost on the bowling front with the return of Jasprit Bumrah to full fitness.

The highly anticipated clash will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on September 2. For the first time in Asia Cup history, it’s being co-hosted.

The final of the tournament will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India are coming off a T20I series victory against Ireland that saw them win 2-0 with rain denying them a shot at clean sweep. They won their last ODI series against West Indies earlier this year 2-1

. Pakistan, on the other hand, beat Afghanistan 3-0 in their previous ODI series.

While India are yet to play a game at the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan blew away Nepal in their opening fixture. Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored centuries each to power Pakistan to a massive 342-run total. During Nepal’s batting, Shadab Khan scalped four wickets that stopped the Nepalese at a score of 104 as they won the game by a whopping 238 runs.

Check out India vs Pakistan Probable XIs

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

PAK Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

India vs Pakistan Full Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir