IND vs PAK Weather News Asia Cup 2023: Rain to Washout India vs Pakistan Super Four Tie on Sep 10

After a washed-out affair in Kandy last week, India and Pakistan will be up against each other for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. Both teams defeated Nepal convincingly to storm into the Super Fours of the continental event. However, the fans must brace themselves for another heartbreak as most likely, the rain is set to ruin the party this weekend when the arch-rivals meet in the Super Four clash in Colombo.

So far, the weather has played a decisive role in the Asia Cup games played in Sri Lanka. Both of India’s group-stage matches were affected by rain and the scenario will be no different when they face Pakistan on Sunday.

The situation looks unfavourable for a full-fledged game at the R Premadasa Stadium later this week as the forecast shows more than a 70 per cent chance of precipitation in the morning. The temperature is expected to dip a little as the day progresses but the rain threat persists, especially at the start of play.

The temperature will go down further by several degrees in the evening with no signs of a clear sky. In fact, the rain is expected to get heavier towards the night.

Not only the game against Pakistan but India’s next two Super Four matches – against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh – are also expected to be interrupted by bad weather. The men in blue will face Sri Lanka on September 12 at the same venue and as per the forecast, a 40 per cent chance of rain is expected with a dense cloud cover.

It’s worth noticing that Colombo will receive heavy showers on the eve of the IND vs SL clash, on September 11.

However, India’s last Super Four clash against Bangladesh on September 15 could witness better playing conditions as the percentage of precipitation and cloud cover are less as compared to the previous days.

Najam Sethi raises the same issue

Earlier, it was learned that the Asian Cricket Council might shift the venues for the last leg of the Asia Cup from Colombo to Hambantota to avoid rain threat. On Tuesday, the ACC informed the stakeholders stating that the tournament will go on as initially scheduled – all games to be played in Colombo.

The decision irked Sethi who lashed out at the Jay Shah-led ACC, asking if India is afraid of losing to Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2023: Super Four Schedule

Sep 06: PAK vs BAN, Lahore

Sep 09: SL vs BAN, Colombo

Sep 10: PAK vs IND, Colombo

Sep 12: IND vs SL, Colombo

Sep 14: PAK vs SL, Colombo

Sep 15: IND vs BAN, Colombo

Sep 17: FINAL, Colombo