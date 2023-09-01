WATCH: Virat Kohli Meets Haris Rauf as Duo Hug Each Other on Eve of India vs Pakistan Clash

Batting maestro Virat Kohli met premier paceman Haris Rauf ahead of the marquee Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan. The two ace cricketers of their respective nations share great camaraderie off the field as they have often talked highly of each other on public platforms.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash against each other on September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The two teams were training on the eve of the mega clash when Kohli met Rauf and the two hugged each other with big smiles on their face.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

King Kohli meets Haris Rauf ahead of the India Vs Pakistan clash. pic.twitter.com/ILPaL6Jk3a— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 1, 2023

The two also had a brief chat as the video went viral on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

When the two teams last faced each other, Kohli produced a magical moment with a lofted check-drive off Rauf’s delivery in the 2022 T20 World Cup group stage match. The shot came at a very tricky situation when India needed 28 runs off 8 balls. Kohli smashed Rauf for back-to-back sixes to make the equation easy for India. India went on to win the thrilling clash courtesy of Kohli’s 82-run* knock. Rauf will look to seek his revenge on Kohli for the 2022 T20 World Cup sixes.

Rauf, who was the net bowler of India during India’s tour of Australia 2018-19, bowled to the former India captain and impressed him with his skills. The 29-year-old hadn’t made his international debut at that time and was playing for a club in Australia.

Also Read: Shami Says He’s Ready to Bowl at Any Stage Ahead of India’s Asia Cup Opener

In an old interview, Rauf revealed that during his time as a net bowler for India, Kohli told him “you will be playing for Pakistan in six months”.

“And I played for Pakistan in 8-9 months,” Rauf shared this nugget in the Geo News show Hasna Mana Hai.

Meanwhile, it will be the first time Rauf plays against India in the 50-over format on Saturday as he didn’t make his debut when the two teams clashed during 2019 ODI World Cup.

Since the 2019 World Cup, the ‘Green Brigade’ has played just 29 ODIs, whereas India have played 57 matches in the same period. Pakistan have played 12 of those 29 matches this year as well.