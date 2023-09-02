IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Registers His Second-Lowest Score Against Pakistan Across Formats

Virat Kohli registered his second-lowest score against Pakistan across formats on Saturday during the high-octane clash in Asia Cup 2023. Kohli, who has a good batting record against Pakistan, failed to get going on Saturday and was dismissed for just 4 by premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The 34-year-old started with a brilliant cover drive but soon Shaheen put an end to his stay in the middle. It was a delivery outside off stump and Kohli tried to play the angle but went on to drag it on the stumps.

He took a long walk back towards the pavilion with disappointment on his face as expectations were high from him to perform against Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

It turned out to be the second-lowest score against Pakistan across formats, while a duck in Chennai in 2012 still remains at the top. It was his seventh single-digit score against Pakistan in ODIs. Meanwhile, he has only one single-digit score versus them in T20Is.

Kohli talked about the Pakistan cricket team a few days before the mega clash and said they have impactful bowlers.

“I feel bowling is their strength. And they’ve got some really impactful bowlers that can change the course of the game anytime based on their skill set. So you have to be at your absolute best to face them,” Kohli told Starts Sports.

Live Score India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Meanwhile, India were bundled out for 266 in the mega clash in Asia Cup 2023. Shaheen produced his magic with the ball once again and claimed a four-fer. However, the wonderful rescue act of Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped India post a fighting total.

Kishan (82 off 81 balls) and Pandya (87 off 90 balls) kept Pakistan bowlers at bay with a 138-run fifth wicket stand off 141 balls to give their side a fine chance to make a winning start to the tournament.

Apart from Shaheen, his fast-bowling partners Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf also claimed three wickets each as all 10 scalps of the innings were taken by the pacers in the high-octane clash.

Brief scores:

India 266 all out in 48.5 overs (Hardik Pandya 87, Ishan Kishan 82; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-35, Naseem Shah 3-36) against Pakistan