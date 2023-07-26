IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live Coverage on TV & Online

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: India will take on West Indies in the first ODI clash of their ongoing international tour. India are coming off a brilliant victory in the Test series against the hosts. They would be looking forward to carrying their momentum in the ODI and T20 series.

Kensington Oval Barbados Stadium will host the epic ODI clash on July 27. West Indies will be looking to bounce in the international series by starting with a victory in their first ODI game against the Men in Blue.

A debuting Yashasvi Jaiswal and Indian bowling veteran Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show in the first Test against West Indies, helping India secure a victory by an innings and 141 runs. Ashwin helped curb the Windies at a modest total of 150 runs by picking up a fifer in the first innings. During their batting, Yashasvi led the scoring charts having hit an incredible 171-run knock. Skipper Rohit Sharma also showed his brilliant skill on the bat, with 103 runs in 221 balls. Virat Kohli put in some fairly good numbers, hitting 76 runs in the game.

India continued their run in the second Test, stitching together 438 runs in the first inning of the game. Virat Kohli scored his 76th international century at Queen’s Park Oval shortly before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in a run-out. The match was ultimately drawn due to rain as both teams head to the ODI and the T20 series.

The ODIs clash between India and West Indies is set to take place on July 27. India are the overwhelming favourites to win Thursday’s clash. It would be interesting to see if the West Indies can mount a comeback against the formidable Indian side.

Ahead of Thursday’s 1st ODI match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date 1st ODI match between India and West Indies will be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and West Indies will occur on July 27, Thursday.

Where will the 1st ODI match India vs West Indies be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval Barbados.

What time will the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies begin?

The 1st ODI match between India and West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST on July 27 Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match live streaming?

India vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and the JioCinema app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of India and West Indies For the 1st ODI?

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c)(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Alick Athanaze, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Kariah