IND vs WI 1st ODI Predicted XI: Check India vs West Indies Predicted Line-ups

India vs West Indies Probable XI: With two big-ticket events – the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup – knocking at the door, India will kick off their preparation with a three-match ODI series against West Indies. The first ODI will be held on July 27 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. India completely outclassed West Indies in both Tests. In the opening match, the visitors notched up a dominant victory, winning the match by an innings and 141 runs. India were looking promising to secure a 2-0 clean sweep. Heavy showers during the second Test didn’t let that happen.

India have made some modifications to the squad for the ODI series. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has returned to the unit after a prolonged period, while opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has also received a call-up. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be seen in the Blue jersey for the first time after the IPL. India haven’t played a 50-over game since March when they hosted Australia for a three-match ODI series on home soil.

Meanwhile, West Indies last time appeared in the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers but failed to earn qualification for the main event. The hosts will miss the service of Keemo Paul during the ODIs against India. Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas have once again been recalled to play the series. They have replaced Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder who will remain out of the series. Gudakesh Motie is also set to make a comeback after recovering from a lower back injury.

Check Out India vs West Indies Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj

West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Yannic Cariah

India vs West Indies Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Full Squad: Shai Hope (c & wk), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair and Oshane Thomas