IND vs WI 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Eye Multiple Records; Ravindra Jadeja Set to Surpass Kapil Dev

After a dominant show in the Test series, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be looking to continue their momentum in the ODI series against West Indies as the hosts of the ODI World Cup 2023 begin their preparations for the global spectacle.

With less than 100 days remaining in the World Cup, the Men in Blue will be looking to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the marquee tournament by taking on West Indies for a three-match ODI series.

The first ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on the 27th July, Thursday.

Much like their dominance over the Carribean side in Test cricket, Team India also hold an impressive record against West Indies having not lost an ODI assignment against the Windies since 2006. The Men in Blue are on a winning streak of eight games against the West Indies ahead of the first ODI.

ALSO READ| ‘We Don’t Look Into..’: Rohit Sharma Fumes on Query Regarding Virat Kohli’s Overseas Form

Needless to say, Shai Hope and his side will have their task cut out, and they will be hoping to take inspiration from their gritty display in the second Test.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, as well as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, are on the cusp of surpassing multiple milestones during the upcoming ODI series.

The trio came up with some stellar performances in the Test series, while Rohit smashed fifties in all of his three innings, Kohli achieved his 76th international century in his 500th match.

Jadeja meanwhile was instrumental in the Test series and is on the cusp of surpassing a massive record currently held by former captain Kapil Dev.

ALSO READ| Delayed Flight, Lack of Sleep, Late Arrival: Baffled Indian Players Write to BCCI Ahead of ODI Series - Report

Talking about the current Indian captain first, Rohit is on the verge of history as he needs just 175 runs to go past the 10,000-run mark barrier in ODI cricket. In doing so, he will become only the sixth Indian player to achieve the illustrious feat, behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat, Sourav Ganguly, current India coach Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni.

Kohli on the other hand is currently ranked fifth in the leading run-scorers list in ODI history, and he needs to score 102 runs to go past the 13,000-run mark. Also, he is set to become the fastest player to 13,000 ODI runs.

Jadeja is also set to etch his name in the record books as he will be eyeing to pick up 3 wickets and go past Kapil Dev’s feat of picking the most wickets against West Indies in ODIs (43), while he also needs just 4 dismissals to become the leading wicket-taker in the history India vs West Indies ODI games.