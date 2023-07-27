IND vs WI, 1st ODI Toss Report: India Opt to Bowl; Mukesh Kumar Makes Debut, No Place for Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team India begins their preparations for the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 with the white-ball series against the West Indies. The first ODI of the three-match series kickstarts on Thursday and the men in blue will be aiming to restart and fine-tune their preparation for the marquee tournament.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Shai Hope-led West Indies in Barbados. He said the visitors are playing as many as four seamers and two spinners in the playing XI.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live

“We are gonna field first, no particular reason. We are gonna try a few different things. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but the results are important for us. We have got four seamers and two spinners,” Rohit said after winning the toss.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj headed back home after being given a rest from the ODI series. The right-arm pacer had a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised to rest by the BCCI medical team. However, no replacement has been announced as of yet.

On the other, West Indies captain Shai Hope also revealed his combination for the first ODI.

“Every series means a lot. We’ve got to play each game and each series to win. Now is a good opportunity to do so against a top team. We’ve got some quality spinners as well, the aim is to bowl in the right areas, and make sure we capitalize on our chances. We dropped a few chances the last time, need to be clinical on the field, and post a good total.

“Bit of moisture, maybe tricky in the morning. We need to make sure we assess and post a good total. Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair and Keacy Carty are out,” said Hope at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.