WATCH: Virat Kohli's One-handed Marvel at Second Slip Leaves Romario Shepherd Shell Shocked

Virat Kohli’s agility on the field is unmatchable and it was on full display when India took on the West Indies in the first encounter of the 3-match series in Barbados on Thursday. The Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, ran through the Windies batting order and bundled them out for a paltry 114 in 23 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja collectively picked ups seven wickets Hardik Pandya, Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur picked up a wicket apiece.

Kohli’s fielding heroics was witnessed during the 18th over when Jadeja was into the attack. The all-rounder bowled it fuller, outside off, while Romario Shepherd went forward to drive the ball towards long-off. But the Windies was beaten by the turn as it took a thick outside edge and raced through the slip cordon. Kohli, stationed at the second slip, stretched himself towards his right and the ball just landed in his palm. The catch left Shepherd dejected, who was dismissed for a 2-ball duck.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live

Watch the super catch by King Kohli:

Once Jadeja (3/37) and Kuldeep (4/6) operated in tandem, the West Indies team didn’t have the quality to survive on a track that had extra bounce to trouble the batters. Skipper Shai Hope’s 43 was the top score for the hosts as only two other batters were able to cross the double-digit mark.

Kyle Mayers wanted to free himself and only managed a slog that went to skipper Rohit Sharma at mid-on while Jadeja timed his jump to perfection at point to latch on to an Alick Athanaze (22 off 18 balls) slash after a brief stay at the crease.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Stunning Catch to Hand Mukesh Kumar his Maiden ODI Wicket

Shardul Thakur (1/14) then bowled a perfect in-cutter to clean up Brandon King (17). With the pitch offering a bit of pace, both Jadeja and Kuldeep were able to hurry the batters as Shimron Hetmyer’s (11 off 19 balls) struggles were apparent while trying an ugly lap-scoop off Jadeja.

Rovman Powell couldn’t gauge the turn that Jadeja got off the surface while Kuldeep forced the West Indies skipper to try an uncharacteristic reverse sweep and embarrassingly get yorked in the process.