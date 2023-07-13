IND vs WI, 1st Test: R Ashwin Ends Alick Athanaze Resistance as West Indies Reach 137/8 at Tea on Day 1

West Indies managed to consolidate and cross the hundred-run mark even as wickets kept tumbling at tea on Day 1 of the first Test of the two-match series at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

Rahkeem Cornwall and Kemar Roach as West Indies reached 137/8 at tea.

Resuming their innings from 68/4 after lunch, Ravindra Jadeja sent Joshua Da Silva back to the dressing room as Ishan Kishan pulled off another good sharp ctach behind the stumps on debut. Jason Holder joined Athanaze at the crease and sticthed together a 41-run partnership for the sixth West Indies wicket. But Holder fell to Mohammed Siraj trying to pull and ended up being caught by Thakur in the deep.

Alzarri Joseph too tried to stay patient but ended up miscuing his slog off R Ashwin, who reached the landmark of 700 international wickets. The Indian went on to pick up his fourth wicket and shatter the hopes of young Alick Athanaze of scoring a half-century on debut, dismissing him agonisingly on 47.

India vs West Indies: 1st Test, Day 1 - LIVE

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, West Indies openers captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul were solid against fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat. With the ball not providing them much swing, Brathwaite and Chanderpaul were able to get through the first half-hour without any major discomfort.

But Ashwin’s early entry dramatically changed the course of the session. The ace off-spinner began by castling Chanderpaul with a skiddy delivery coming from wide of the crease in the 13th over, making him the first Indian bowler and fifth overall to dismiss a father-son duo in Test cricket. Ashwin then managed to take out Brathwaite for 20 as the West Indies skipper couldn’t resist himself from playing an ugly hoick across the line, with the leading edge being caught at cover.

Thakur struck in his first over to end Raymond Reifer’s painful stay at the crease for just two, with debutant wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan leaping to his left and diving forward to complete a lovely catch.

At the stroke of lunch, Jadeja entered the wicket-takers’ column when Jermaine Blackwood looked to launch a fuller delivery straight over the bowler’s head, but he miscued the shot to mid-off, who ran backwards to complete the grab, as India finished the session on top despite losing the toss.

(With inputs from Agencies)