IND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Takes Stunning Diving Catch, Escapes Injury | WATCH

Mohammed Siraj pulled off a stunning catch with a flying dive to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood on the last ball before lunch of Day 1 of the first Test of the two-match series at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

India reduced the West Indies to 68 for four as Ravichandran Ashwin dimissed both the Windies openers with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur getting one scalp each.

India vs West Indies: 1st Test, Day 1 - LIVE

On the last 28th over of the first innings, Jadeja tossed the ball up full on off-stump as Blackwood looked to hit it in the air and over the inner field. Siraj though had other plans.

With the ball gripping just enough, Blackwood’s bat turned just a little, the ball was played high into the s, looping over the mid-on fielder, where Siraj was stationed. The Indian pacer back-pedalled and stuck a right hand out at the last minute to attempt a catch.

Siraj managed to hold on even as landed hard on the ground, scrapping his elbows in the process.

Watch:

Earlier, R Ashwin made an immediate impact with two wickets on his return to Test cricket.

Omitted for the World Test Championship final against Australia a month earlier, the 36-year-old spinner removed openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite having being brought into the attack after just 40 minutes play on what looked a placid pitch offering little assistance for the faster bowlers.

However seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur then had Raymon Reifer caught behind in his first over while Jermaine Blackwood’s luck ran out when he was brilliantly caught by a leaping Siraj at mid-off. Blackwood was dropped first ball off Ashwin by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, one of two debutants for the Indians, the other being 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, selected to open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma.

Sharma’s opposite number, Brathwaite, will be regretting his decision to bat first at this stage as the home side resumes in the afternoon session with local boy and debutant, Alick Athanaze (13 not out) seeking to impress against a confident Indian side.

(With inputs from Agencies)