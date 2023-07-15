IND vs WI, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Spins His Magic as India Hammer West Indies to Start New WTC Cycle on High

Ravichandran Ashwin spun his magic once again to claim a seven-wicket haul in the second innings to help India crush West Indies in the first Test to claim a 1-0 lead in three-match Test series. Ashwin ended up taking 12 wickets in the match as India started the new World Test Championship cycle with an innings and 141 runs victory at Windsor Park, Dominica.

The visitors claimed 12 crucial points in the World Test Championship points table to start the new cycle on a high. Ashwin was the stand-out performer for India with the ball and registered the figures of 7/71 in the second innings. He claimed a 10-wicket haul for the 8th time - the joint most by an Indian bowler as he equalled Anil Kumble’s tally. Ashwin’s 12 for 131 was also his best figures in Tests away from home.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Highlights

India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs even before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings.

In the extended final session, West Indies were bundled out for 130 in their second innings, as the match ended in three days.

West Indies debutant Alick Athanaze once again displayed he has the potential to be a player for the future as he scored 28 runs in the second innings after a fine 47 in the first. Jason Holder (20) and Jomel Warrican (18) also tried to put up a fight but it was too late for West Indies.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a historic 171 runs on his Test debut to set up the foundation for a massive victory. He was also named Player of the Match for his disciplined knock on his debut which helped India to dominate West Indies by posting a formidable total in first innings. Skipper Rohit Sharma also scored a fine century, while Virat Kohli missed out on one and was dismissed for 76. It was not among his fluent knocks as he had to work extremely hard for his runs.

India declared an hour after lunch and it seemed they were waiting for debutant Ishan Kishan to get his first run which took 20 balls.

However, West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the second innings which led them to a crushing defeat. Apart from Ashwin’s 7, Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj settled for one.

The second and final Test starts in Port of Spain, Trinidad, from July 20. India, who have not lost a Test to West Indies since 2002, will be expected to complete a clean sweep and pick up crucial points in the World Test Championship.

Brief scores: West Indies 150 all out and 130 all out in 50.3 overs (R Ashwin 7/71) India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76).