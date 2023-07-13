IND vs WI, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma Put India on Top After Ravichandran Ashwin Spins Magic on Day 1

India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma put in a commanding position after Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a five-wicket haul to bundle West Indies for just 150 in the first innings. The new India opening pair fared well on Day 1 of the opening Test match at Windsor Park, Dominica.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and Rohit Sharma (30*) shared a solid opening stand as India ended Day 1 with 80/0 at the stumps.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Highlights

The young debutant took some time to open his account but looked in sublime touch when he got going. He got off to the mark on the 18th delivery he faced with a fine boundary at backward point. While he went on to hit six boundaries on Day 1.

Rohit, who failed to lead to the World Test Championship title last month, looked in control with the bat at Dominica. He hit three fours and a six during his 30-run* knock.

The West Indies bowlers failed to pose any threat to the Indian openers on Day 1 as apart from a couple of false shots, Rohit and Jaiswal stamped their authority on the visitors.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin spun his magic to put West Indies on the mat as India bundled them out for just 150 in the first innings. Ashwin claimed a five-wicket haul to decimate the Windies batting line-up who looked unprepared for the tough India challenge.

Ashwin, who was not picked in India’s XI for WTC Final against Australia, showcased his class and proved he is still one of the best in the business with his bowling figures of 5/60. With his third wicket of the match - Alzarri Joseph, Ashwin completed 700 wickets in international cricket and became the third Indian after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to achieve the massive feat.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul became his first wicket of the match which helped him register his name in a unique record book. Ashwin became the first Indian to get the wickets of both father and son. The 36-year-old, who had made his Test debut in 2011 in New Delhi, had dismissed Tagenarine’s father Shivnarine Chanderpaul during his maiden appearance in the longest format.

Meanwhile, he also dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite, Alick Athanaze and Jomel Warrican.

His spin partner Ravindra Jadeja also played his part well and claimed three wickets to dent West Indies’ innings. The tireless Mohammed Siraj (12-2-25-1) also deserves a lot of credit as he bowled a beautiful fuller length during first session, changed his tactic to use a lot more bouncers post-lunch to hurry the batters on a slow track.

For West Indies, Alick Athanaze was the only batter who looked confident in the middle and scored 47 runs in his debut innings.

Brief Scores West Indies 1st Innings 150 allout; 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26). India 1st Innings 80/0; 23 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 batting, Rohit Sharma 30 batting).