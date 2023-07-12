CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

IND vs WI, 1st Test: India Hand Debuts to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, West Indies Opt to Bat

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 19:40 IST

Dominica

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and India skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss (BCCI)

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and India skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss (BCCI)

India will be bowling first after West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test

Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first Test of the two-match series at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

Through the two-match Test series, both India and West Indies are kickstarting the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

India vs West Indies: 1st Test, Day 1 - LIVE

India handed debuts to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan.

“We have been here for a while, played a practice game in Barbados, here in Dominica for the last 4 days, rain did have a say, but we’re well prepared. The championship cycle final is two years away, but we’ve been consistent over the last couple of cycles. New guys in the squad, we just want to keep better as a team. I want the two debutants to enjoy, they’ve worked hard to come here, I want to make them feel comfortable and have some good memories of their first Test," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

ALSO READ | IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan Get India Test Debut

West Indies handed a sebut to local boy Alick Athanaze.

“We are batting first, the surface is generally dry, bit of moisture, we’ll have to work hard in the first hour. We had a 10-day camp, Brian Lara was there as well, had a practice game amongst ourselves, looking good. We have been in good positions during the last cycle, but it’s all about being consistent. Want to see the guys be positive. Athanaze is making his debut, Cornwall and Warrican are the two spinners, Kirk Edwards and Shannaon Gabriel miss out," Kraigg Brathwaite said after winning the toss.

IND vs WI 1st Test - Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

