IND vs WI, 1st Test: Ton-ups Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma Help India Take Control at Stumps on Day 2

Confident Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his arrival on the big stage with a fine century against West Indies on Day 2 of the opening Test match at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 143 as he showed discipline with a solid approach to put India in a formidable position at stumps. He got big support from skipper Rohit Sharma who also scored a gritty century - 103 runs - on a tricky batting surface.

Resuming the day at 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit continued from where they left on Wednesday to notch up centuries.

Meanwhile, India were 312/2 at stumps with Jaiswal (143*) and Virat Kohli (36*) in the middle. The duo batted throughout the final session of the day as India claimed a 162-run lead at the end of day.

Jaiswal became the 17th Indian batsman to score a century on his Test debut. The southpaw also batted a bit slow in the first session on Day 2 but switched gears a bit in the second session to reach the triple-digit mark. He switched back to his disciplined approach in the final session. He has scored 14 boundaries thus far in his innings.

On the other hand, Rohit took his time and batted patiently in the first session of Day 2. However, he punished the loose deliveries and hit boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving.

It was old-fashioned Test match batting at its best. Jaiswal and Rohit did just that. Both trusted their defensive game when they found deliveries gripping, waited for the loose deliveries as none of the West Indies bowlers looked threatening.

Their centuries came off contrasting styles — Jaiswal tapping it behind square off Athanaze for a single while Rohit caressed a full toss through covers for a boundary. His defensive prod off debutant Alick Athanaze’s off-break ballooned up for keeper Joshua Da Silva to complete an easy catch. He was dismissed a ball after hitting the mark on 103. He smashed 10 fours and two sixes during his patient knock.

Shubman Gill, who batted at number 3, failed to score at his new position and edged the ball to the slip before the Tea break. He was dismissed by Jomel Warrican for just 6.

Jaiswal, who batted the entire second day, has the seasoned Virat Kohli for the company as the duo added 72 runs for the third wicket.

Kohli also showed great discipline and resilience to remain unbeaten at the stumps. West Indies wasted a couple of reviews in an attempt to get him out. Kohli hit only a boundary during his 96-ball stay on Day 2. He struggled to find the gaps to score the fours but displayed great resilience to remain unbeaten at the stumps.

Brief Scores: West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) India 1st Innings: 312 for two in 113 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 143 batting, Rohit Sharma 103; Alick Athanaze 1/33).