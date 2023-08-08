India vs West Indies, 3rd T20 Live Score: Batters in Focus as IND Look to Avoid Rare Series Defeat

Live now
Guyana
Live Updates IND vs WI 3rd T20I: The Indian team is under the pump after having suffered back-to-back defeats in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies. Both the times, their batters have come under close scrutiny with captain Hardik Pandya asking them to take more responsibility.
The decision of Pandya to not bowl Yuzvendra Chahal again despite a potentially-game changing over also raised eyebrows. Time for batters to step up and save the series.
In the 2nd match, chasing 153, West Indies sealed the win in 18.5 overs with just two wickets remaining. Tilak Varma (51 runs) was India’s top scorer while the in-form Nicholas Pooran
India are on the brink of losing their first series, across any format, to West Indies since 2016. They are under pressure and a defeat could reduce the final two matches to dead rubbers. Hardik Pandya and co will be eager to prevent that from happening today when they take the field against a confident West Indies outfit that has proven yet again they are a different beast in T20s. The team, brimming with youngsters, will be aiming to produce a improved batting display especially from their openers.
India had their moments to seize back the initiative, especially after spinner Chahal’s 16th over resulted in the fall of three wickets. Chahal was preparing to come on and bowl the 18th over as well with the hosts still needing 21 runs for victory. But, surprisingly pacer Arshdeep Singh was handed the ball and he ended up giving away nine runs.
Abhinav Mukund, was surprised at not having Chahal bowl the 18th over, saying: “Ten times out of ten you would have gone with Chahal and tried to close out the game there, especially with Alzarri Joseph in there. I understand that the left-hander is still there, but you’ve got Hetmyer out in the previous over bowling a full one and you have the bigger boundary to deal with.”
“I was a bit baffled by the decision to go back to Arshdeep because he’s your strike bowler, your lead bowler. If you wanted to bowl him, you could bowl him in the 19th over, left Mukesh the last over, or even brought Arshdeep for the final over depending on the number of runs required.”
Robbin Uthappa, said: “I have one expression – one Gen-Z expression for this moment – ‘pooof’ and not in a nice way. I am just mind-blown by how when a guy gets you three wickets in an over (Chahal took two and one was a run-out) essentially you don’t bring him back for another one and kind of close the game completely.”