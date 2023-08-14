'Sometimes Losing is Good': Hardik Pandya Unfazed After Rare Bilateral Series Defeat, Praises Youngsters

India captain Hardik Pandya isn’t worried about the T20I series defeat to West Indies, putting faith in the ‘longer process’ and is happy that the players are committed to it.

After dominating the Tests and ODIs, India were presented with a stern challenge by the West Indies as they won the opening two matches of the five-match T20I series.

The tourists though managed to force a decider after winning the next two games but their batters were outclassed by West Indies in the final match of the tour.

“In hindsight, one series here and there is fine, it’s a long process which I don’t think we need to explain but within the group, I know how the boys are committed towards the goal. That is something which is very exciting," Pandya said after the match.

“It’s a long way. Next we have the ODI World Cup coming up. And sometimes losing is good, it teaches you a lot, doesn’t cover up your mess. There is a lot of learning," he added.

India were 87/4 in 10.2 overs when Pandya walked in but he failed to get going, managing 14 off 18 before being dismissed.

“If you see, we lost that period post 10 overs. Since when I came, I wan not able to capitalise, I took my time and could not finish. I did not play as I was supposed to," Pandya said.

When asked if he would like to revisit his decision to bat first, Pandya suggested it was a deliberate call to put themselves in a challenging spot.

“I believe that as a group we are going to to challenge ourselves. All these games are the games where we have to learn. We have spoken as a group that any thing which is difficult, we are going to try that," he said.

“And special mention for all the boys, they took the challenge and showed character throughout. May look like a one-sided game but they kept smiling, trying something new which is fine. Winning and losing is a part of process and we are going to make sure we learn from that," he added.

Pandya was scrutinised for his bowling changes throughout the series and he explained those are dictated by what he feels is the right option at the moment.

“It is what I feel at that moment, I don’t plan much about it. If I see a situation and believe that which is better option, I generally prefer that. It’s not a rocket science, I follow my gut," Pandya said.

India have T20I debuts to Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal with the duo showing a lot of promise.

“They’ve got heart. That is something that’s very important in international cricket. Every youngster coming through is showing character, has belief. That’s something I see very often now. Kudos to them, they came out and took responsibility. I can’t be happier as a captain all the youngsters coming in and putting their hands up," Pandya said.