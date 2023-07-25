CHANGE LANGUAGE
IND vs WI 2023: Shimron Hetmyer Recalled as West Indies Announce Squad for India ODI Series
1-MIN READ

IND vs WI 2023: Shimron Hetmyer Recalled as West Indies Announce Squad for India ODI Series

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 08:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Shimron Hetmyer hasn't played for West Indies in over a year. (Reuters Photo)

Shimron Hetmyer hasn't played for West Indies in over a year. (Reuters Photo)

West Indies have named their ODI squad for the three-match series against India starting Thursday which will be led by Shai Hope.

Shimron Hetmyer are been given a surprise recall for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India as West Indies announced a 15-man squad on Monday. Hetmyer last played an ODI in July 2021 and hasn’t played any international cricket in over a year.

Hetmyer produced impressive numbers for his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals earlier this year following which he has been called up by West Indies.

The attacking left-handed batter was part of their squad for the T20 World Cup last year but after missing a flight for Australia, missed the marquee marquee event and hasn’t played for West Indies since.

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas has also been recalled while a host of fit-again players have also made their returns into the ODI squad.

Jayden Seales, Yannic Cariah and Gudakesh Motie are part of the team led by Shai Hope that will face India in the series that gets underway from Thursday.

West Indies full squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas

first published:July 25, 2023, 08:22 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 08:22 IST