IND vs WI 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin-Shardul Thakur 'Touchdown in Barbados' Ahead of West Indies Tour

Ahead of India’s tour of West Indies, some players from the Rohit Sharma-led unit have touched down in Barbados as Ravindra Jadeja shared a selfie with his team-mates Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur after reaching the Caribbean islands.

The Men in Blue will arrive in West Indies in multiple groups and the first set of players reached Barbados on Saturday morning as Jadeja gave Indian cricket fans first glimpses of players after a long break following the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Jadeja shared a selfie on Instagram with Shardul and Ashwin as the trio ‘touched down in Barbados.’

Earlier on Friday, Jadeja shared a selfie with Shardul at the Miami airport as they were seen inside a cafe enjoying some fresh air after a long flight.

Following the defeat to Australia in the WTC final 2023, the Indian players enjoyed a lengthy break of nearly a month ahead of what could be a very gruelling schedule leading into the ODI World Cup 2023 at home.

After the West Indies tour, India will play 3 T20Is against Ireland in August, then there’s the Asia Cup 2023 in September, an ODI series against Australia, before they kick-start their World Cup hopes against the Aussies on October 8.

For the Caribbean tour, the BCCI have made some big changes as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad earned their maiden Test call-ups, while Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped, and Mohammed Shami was rested.

Ajinkya Rahane will be the vice-captain following a stellar return during the WTC final.

India’s tour of West Indies is set to commence from July 12 with the two-match Test series, which will kick-start their journey in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, followed by a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series.

India’s Test squad for West Indies tour: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.