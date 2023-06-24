IND vs WI 2023: 'Rohit Sharma Will Have to Improve, His Presence on Ground Should be Like Virat Kohli'

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal has made a shocking comparison between current India captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit will lead the Indian team during the two-match Test series against West Indies, followed by the 3-match ODI series.

Rohit took over India’s captaincy after Virat stepped down and the duo have had their different approaches to leadership, while Kohli was a lot more pumped up and aggressive during his captaincy, the ‘Hitman’ on the other hand is a lot more calm and composed.

Akmal feels that Rohit needs to ‘improve’ his presence on the field, comparing him to Kohli who is a lot more aggressive. The Indian captain has been struggling with his performances having managed to score just 14 and 43 against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

“India will have to play well in both Test matches against West Indies. There has to be a lot of passion. It will be important for them to start well. Rohit Sharma will have to improve. His presence on the ground should be like Virat Kohli," said Akmal speaking on his YouTube channel.

The legendary Pakistan batter also lauded the selection of Kohli, lavishing praise on the 34-year-old who has been in good touch, although the talismanic batter could only score 14 and 49 at the Oval.

“Virat Kohli is an all-time great. He is a brilliant performer. His hunger, his on-field presence, everything is top-class. He is the favorite player of all the players. A lot of cricketers get to learn a lot from his approach and performances. He is an automatic selection" said Akmal.

The form of both Virat and Rohit will be important as India begin their WTC 2023-25 cycle with a two-match Test series against West Indies. The two legendary batters are also part of the ODI squad, but they could be rested for the five-match T20I series, with BCCI looking to manage the workload of the senior players ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.