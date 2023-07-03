IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Join Indian Team in West Indies, Men in Blue Enjoy Volleyball Session | WATCH

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and the other Indian players have joined the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur among others in the West Indies. The Men in Blue have landed in the Caribbean as the BCCI shared a video of the Indian players engaging in a fun volleyball session upon their arrival in the West Indies.

Ishan Kishan took over the camera as he shot the video of his teammates while they were in action, and before that, he was seen donning the coach’s hat as he was seen motivating his teammates.

Soham Desai, the strength and condition coach of the Indian team informed that the Indian players have been given a couple of days’ rest before they start their work on the field.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli among other Indian players enjoyed a nice little break wherein the Indian captain travelled to Maldives and London where he enjoyed some quality time with his family.

Earlier, Jadeja, Ashwin and Thakur landed in Barbados and Jaddu shared a selfie of the trio, before they were all joined by the rest of the teammates.

(More to follow..)