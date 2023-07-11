IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal Debut in 1st Test, Shubman Gill to Bat at No. 3

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his India debut in the first Test of the series opener against West Indies at Windsor Park. Jaiswal is set to open alongside Rohit in the first Test, while Shubman Gill will be playing at number 3, the Indian captain revealed.

Jaiswal was part of the Indian team as one of the standby players during the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 against Australia but didn’t get the chance to play, however, after a stellar IPL 2023 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, the youngster is set to make his debut for India against West Indies.

The 21-year-old received his maiden Test call-up alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Jaiswal is set to be picked ahead of the latter. Meanwhile, Rohit also confirmed to veteran journalist Vimal Kumar that India will be playing with 2 spinners against West Indies.

With veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara not included in the squad for the two-match Test series, Rohit has decided to try Gill at the number 3 slot, while Jaiswal will open with the Indian skipper.

Jaiswal’s IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals reacted to the news by sharing a heartfelt tweet.

