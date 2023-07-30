Watch: Virat Kohli Turns Water Boy After Getting Rested for 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Not often does one of Virat Kohli, a modern-day batting great, being benched for an international game and then turning water boy.

The second ODI between India and West Indies on Saturday was one such rare event when the ace Indian batter, along with regular captain Rohit Sharma, was rested.

With the ICC World Cup 2023 approaching, the team management wanted to try out their bench strength and handed opportunities to Sanju Samson and Axar Patel. However, the changes made to the playing XI didn’t yield significant results as India were bowled out for 181 in 40.2 overs before losing by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Kohli entered the field as a water boy, alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, who is yet to play a game on this tour. The cameras focused on the former Indian captain who assumed a different role for the second ODI.

India’s decision to rest Kohli and Rohit backfired as none of the World Cup hopefuls could cope with pace, bounce and turn against the West Indies. Losing five wickets for 23 runs in just 7.2 overs after an opening stand of 90 between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill became India’s undoing after the West Indies skipper Shai Hope opted to bowl.

There were two rain-delays but West Indies bowlers never let their intensity drop in an impressive display.

Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya was peppered with short balls and finally, his patience gave off as he tried to pull Jayden Seals and Brandon King had an easy catch. Batting at no. 4, Axar Patel got an unplayable one from Romario Shepherd and it brushed his gloves before landing safely into Shai Hope’s gloves.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson once failed to make the most of the opportunity he was given in the absence of Rohit and Virat. His weakness against leg-break was heavily exposed as he was hunted down by Yannic Cariah after scoring 9 off 19 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav looked in good form and was going nearly at run-a-ball pace coming in at No.7. But he fell to Gudakesh Motie, trying to up the scoring rate after they were kept quiet by the West Indies bowlers.