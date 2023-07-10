Virat Kohli Reveals 'Favourite Memory' Against West Indies, Recalls 'Special' Meeting With Viv Richards

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has always loved playing against West Indies, with the talismanic batter having made his Test debut against the Caribbean side, and his maiden Test double century also came against the same opposition.

Team India are set to take on the West Indies for a two-match Test series which will mark the end of a month-long hiatus for the Indian team following their defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The first Test starting from July 12 will be played at Windsor Park, and the Rohit Sharma-led unit will be hoping to kick-start their WTC 2023-25 cycle on a winning note. On the other hand, following their elimination from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the Caribbean side will also have a point to prove.

One player who has been visibly buzzing ahead of the faceoff against West Indies is Kohli, who has been very active on social media. Earlier on Sunday, the 34-year-old looked back on his journey as he shared a picture with Indian coach Rahul Dravid, recalling the last time they played at Dominica when they were playing in the same team.

Now Dravid is the coach of the Indian side, and Kohli is looking to continue to add to his stellar memories against West Indies. The former Indian captain was quizzed about his favourite memory of playing in the Caribbean Islands, and Kohli revealed that he met legendary Windies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, which was a ‘special’ moment for him after he smashed his double century in 2016.

Virat revealed that Richards was in attendance during the match and he met the Indian stalwart that evening to congratulate Kohli on his stellar knock.

“My favourite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards," revealed Kohli on Star Sports’ show Follow the Blues.

“That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It can’t get any better than that," he added.

Having enjoyed some of his top milestones against the West Indies, the talismanic batter will be looking to continue his top form by playing a crucial role in the two-match Test series, as well as the three ODI match ODI series.

Virat Kohli has been rested for the five-match T20I series in August which will bring down the curtains on India’s tour of the Caribbean.