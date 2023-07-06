IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli Seen Giving Advice to India's Potentially New Number 3 Batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal | WATCH

Virat Kohli was seen keeping himself involved during Team India’s practice session for the 1st Test against the West Indies.

One of India’s hottest prospects for the Indian team, Yashasvi Jaiswal was picked as the back-up batter for the World Test Championship final. Despite not breaking into the first 11, the selectors backed him as he was picked for the tour against the West Indies.

With Pujara being dropped for the tour, young Jaiswal is expected to make his debut at the Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, but he faces tough competition in Ruturaj Gaikwad.

ALSO READ| ‘Kohli Said Something, it Brought the Best Out of Him’: Root Backs Bairstow to Go All Guns Blazing vs AUS

Jaiswal could get his first cap though after his nets practice session with the team at the Kensington Oval. Whilst going through his regular drills, in a video posted by veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar, he was seen being approached by Virat Kohli. The former skipper gave his inputs and was seen motivating the youngster as well as suggesting a few tweaks in the youngster’s technique.

Kohli was seen discussing with Jaiswal regarding feet movement, and body positioning whilst playing on the front foot. In order to give a better understanding, Kohli was demonstrating the appropriate technique with his hands to give a better visual representation. Meanwhile another hot prospect, Shubman Gill was seen padding up on the side whilst keenly watching the entire masterclass.

Despite the serious atmosphere being maintained whilst training, Kohli was also seen to be in a jovial mood whilst getting his batting practice in. Fellow teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Jaydev Unadkat were seen bowling to Kohli.

The first test will mark Kohli’s fourth Test tour of the Caribbean. It was on a tour against the West Indies where a young Virat Kohli made his debut for the national side. Kohli’s record in the Caribbean comprises of 463 runs in 9 Tests with an average of 35.61 and a high score of 200 which came in the tour during 2016.

Whilst Kohli will remain in his favoured position of number four, Jaiswal and Gaikwad will be after the number three spot after dropping Pujara. Jaiswal has a fantastic record in the domestic circuit averaging 80.21 in the First-Class format having scored 9 centuries for Mumbai in just 15 games.