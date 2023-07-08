IND vs WI 2023: West Indies Name Two Uncapped Batters in Squad for 1st Test vs India; Rahkeem Cornwall Recalled

West Indies have given a surprise recall to Rahkeem Cornwall for the first Test of a two-match series against India starting next week. Cornwall last played a Test in November 2021 and is now part of a 13-man squad West Indies have named for the first game of their next World Test Championship cycle.

Besides Cornwall, the hosts have named a couple of uncapped batters in their squad including Kirk Mckenzie and Alick Athanaze.

Cornwall, an allrounder who bowls offspin, has made the cut with first-choice spinner Gudakesh Motie unavailable due to an injury. Left-arm spinner Jomer Warrican is also part of the squad.

“We are without Motie, who is doing his rehabilitation, and this has created an opportunity for Warrican and Cornwall in the spin bowling department," Chief selector Desmond Haynes said.

“They have both played at Test match level before and are capable of doing the job," he added.

McKenzie impressed selectors during West Indies A series with Bangladesh A.

“We were very impressed with the approach to batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity," Haynes said.

Allrounder Kyle Mayers and pacer Jayden Seales have been excluded to give him time to recover from injuries.

“We had Jayden Seales here in the camp and he has made good progress during his rehab from surgery. However, we felt he is not yet quite ready to return, and we don’t want to risk him at this stage. Kyle Mayers was also considered but he has some niggles, and the precaution is not to have him in the rigors of a five-day match at this stage," Haynes said.

Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the team with Jermaine Blackwood as his deputy. The first Test starts from July 12 in Dominica.

West Indies squad for 1st Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Traveling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan