'Have'nt Been Playing in Last 2-3 Series...': Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up on Getting Benched in All 3 ODIs

India has emerged as a reckoning force in world cricket and its solid bench strength is certainly the proof. The management has acquired the capability of fielding multiple teams at a time which has also inspired other cricketing nations. But the abundance of talented players in the team forces the decision-makers to take tough calls. Something similar was seen during the ODI series against West Indies when Yuzvendra Chahal warmed the benches in all three games.

Despite being in great form, Chahal was overlooked in all three games against the West Indies. But his absence wasn’t felt as the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja showcased a remarkable performance. Chahal enjoyed all three matches from the sidelines and eventually returned to the playing XI for the 1st T20I against the West Indies which India lost by 4 runs.

Ahead of the second T20I of the 5-match series, the wrist spinner addressed a press conference and stated that he never minds being missed out as cricket is a team game and not an individual sport, like chess.

“I’m happy that I get a chance to wear the Blue Jersey and I’m not at home but travelling with the team. It is not an individual game, I’ve played chess, which is an individual game. This is a team game and when 15 players walk together, out of which 11 play and we win matches,” Chahal said at the presser.

“I’ve not been playing in the last two-three series. Previously you would have seen me playing in England or West Indies and Kuldeep (Yadav) was not playing then. We need to look at the team combination, you’re playing against whom and where are you playing. If tomorrow there is a turning wicket here then you can also field three spinners in the XI,” he added.

In the T20I series opener, Chahar removed both openers in the same over and returned clinical figures of 2/24 in three overs. India gears up for the second game of the series as they look to bounce back and level the series 1-1.