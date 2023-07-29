IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan Smashes Fifty, Get Dimissed By Stunning Catch | WATCH

India’s Ishan Kishan smashed his third consecutive fifty of the West Indies tour before Alick Athanaze pulled off a stunning catch to send back the opener.

Just like the first one-day international, Kishan came out to open the India innings alongside Shubman Gill, and made full use of the chance by scoring a run-a-ball 55 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The left-handed wicket-keeper batter smashed six fours and one six.

Kishan though wassent back to the dug out thanks to a stunning catch from Athanaze. The West Indian, fielding at backward point, jumped to right and in caught the ball mid-air.

Interstingly, Kishan had hit a smiliar shot just before getting dismissed that went past Athanaze but was not lucky twice.

Ishan Kishan had samshed the fastest double hundred in ODIs, joining Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in the elite list, in December 2022. He was dropped for the very next ODI. He then tailed off with his form giving up on him.

Ishan Kishan had scored a 46-ball 52 to help India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in the first ODI.

India named theit playig XI on Saturday without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli featuring. After being sent in to bat, Kishan added 90 runs for the opening stand with Gill (34) before Indian batting imploded, losing five wickets for 23 runs in the next 6.2 overs.

Sanju Samson (9 off 19 balls) and Axar Patel (1) wasted a golden opportunity while stand-in captain Hardik Pandya (7) also flattered to deceive.

Romario Shepherd (2/17) and Jayden Seals (1/21) were impressive with their brisk spell and used bouncers effectively while leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and left-armer Gudakesh Motie were also effective with a scalp each.

