IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hardik Leads India as Rohit and Kohli are Rested, West Indies Opt to Bowl

Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI as India rang in the changes at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian cricket team against West Indies in the 2nd ODI as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested with Sanju Samson and Axar Patel were brought in.

IND vs WI: 2nd ODI - LIVE

West Indies also make two changes in their playing XI. Alzarri Joseph and Keacy Carty came in place of Rovman Powell and Dominic Drakes for the hosts.

“We are going to bowl first, we saw what happened in the last game. The conditions will assist the bowlers. We got two games to play, so we got to win this one to stay alive. It has been a bit unpredictable. Both teams have to play on the same surface. We got to bowl first and put them under pressure. Powell, Drakes out, Alzarri Joseph and Keacy Carty are in," Shai Hope said after winning the toss.

Hardik Pandya said India’s changes to that Rohit and Kohli can be fresh for the third match of the series.

“We were looking to bat first. We want to see how much we can score on this pitch which is a bit up and down. Rohit and Virat have been playing constant cricket, so they are resting in this game. They can be fresh for the third ODI. I think when you get someone out for 115, it’s a good effort from the bowlers. Our catching was impressive, but we can improve in certain areas. Instead of losing five wickets, we could have lost only two wickets and finished the last game. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel come in for Rohit and Virat," Hardik said at the toss.

India won the first ODI by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The final ODI of the series is slated at Taouba on Tuesday.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

West Indies - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

India - Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar