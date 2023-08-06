IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Opts to Bowl Against West Indies, Ravi Bishnoi Replaces Kuldeep Yadav

Team India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday. India had to make a forced change in their XI from the series opener as Kuldeep Yadav missed out after sustaining an injury in the nets. Ravi Bishnoi got a chance to display his skills as he replaced the Chinaman spinner in the XI.

India decided to bat first after losing the opening T20I while chasing a moderate 150-run target. The Men in Blue need to bounce back in Guyana against a strong Windies T20I unit who have specialists in the side who can win matches on their own.

Hardik said that they will look to put a big score on the board to put pressure on West Indies.

We will bat first, surface looks good. We will put good score on the board. I don’t think we did much wrong in the last game, we spoke about it and the focus is to learn and keep going ahead. When we have these totals (chasing 9 or 10 an over), you gotta keep wickets in hand and that’s what happened in the last game where we lost a couple of wickets during crunch moments," Pandya said at the toss.

Talking about the forced change, Hardik revealed that Kuldeep got hit on the hand but it is not serious.

“We have a forced change. Kuldeep got a hit on the hand yesterday in the nets, it is not serious and just a precautionary measure. Ravi Bishnoi comes in place of him," he added.

While West Indies decided to play with the same winning combination against the Asian Giants.

“Looks a pretty good surface and hopefully gets better as the day goes along. We didn’t lose wickets in clusters in the last game which was good to see. We have grown as players and it is about continuing to do the right things and keep improving as a batting unit. We are going with the same team," West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said at the toss.

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi