'Hasn’t Even Scored 40 in Last 15 Innings': Ex-Opener Worried by Kishan's T20 Form, Suggests Replacement

After facing a narrow defeat to West Indies, Team India will be hoping to take revenge during the second T20I, which will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 6, Sunday. Captain Hardik Pandya didn’t look too bothered after India’s defeat adding that the young team will make ‘mistakes’ as they look to learn their lessons, however, former India opener Wasim Jaffer pinpointed a major ’cause of concern’ for the Men in Blue.

Jaffer highlighted how the form of Ishan Kishan ‘worries’ him, particularly in the shortest format, even though the 25-year-old smashed three back-to-back fifties in the ODI leg of the tour.

Speaking ahead of the second T20I, Jaffer threw his weight behind a young Yashasvi Jaiswal, insisting that the opener should be included in the side in place of Kishan whose recent performances in the shortest format have left a lot to be desired.

Jaffer also backed his point by highlighting how Kishan endured a tough time with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, however, Jaiswal lit up the league and finished among the leading run-scorers.

“I want to see Yashasvi Jaiswal. He should play as an opening batter. I want to see Jaiswal in place of Ishan Kishan," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

“Ishan Kishan’s T20I form worries me. In the last 15 innings, he hasn’t even scored a 40, the strike rate is also too low. So, that’s a cause of concern, but he was in good form in ODIs. It’s a different format (T20I). He also had an ordinary IPL season," added the veteran.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further stated, “Why not give an opportunity to the boy who played very well in the IPL? He won the emerging player award and is confident. I’ll definitely look towards that change."

It remains to be seen whether Pandya will look to make any changes to his side after a narrow defeat where they seemed to be in control of the match for large parts but somehow ended up flat on the floor.