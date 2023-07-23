Gritty West Indies Show Fight to Finish Day 3 at 229/5, Trail India by 209 Runs

West Indies put up a fight on Day 3 of the ongoing 2nd Test against India as they end the day’s play at 229/5, with Alick Athanaze to resume from 37 off 111 balls, whereas Jason Holder was at 11 off 39.

Having begun the Day 3 at 86/1, the Windies toiled hard all day on a slow surface giving the Indian bowlers plenty of worries. There were some brilliant moments too for the visitors, Mukesh Kumar got his maiden Test wicket, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite once again with a sumptuous delivery and Ajinkya Rahane took a blinder to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood.

These moments of brilliance were far and few in between on Saturday as Brathwaite and Co, having surrendered in the previous game inside three days will come out to bat on Day 4, having five wickets in hand.

Every West Indies batsman got off to a start on a flat pitch that offered no assistance neither to the spinners nor to pacers. All the four wickets that Indian bowlers snared on Day 3 were down to the individual brilliance of either the bowler or the fielders.

Rohit Sharma opted for the second new ball shortly before stumps however the worrying factor would be that the Windies still have five wickets in hand and with play heading on Day 4, the second Test could end all square unless the hosts suffer an astonishing collapse.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets, Ashwin removed Braithwaite at 75, Siraj got the wicket of Joshua Da Silva and Mukesh got Kirk McKenzie meaning Jaydev Unadkat remained the only wicketless bowler for the Indians.

Former Indian openers Wasim Jaffer and Aakash Chopra couldn’t help but launch brutal digs at the Windies for preparing a ‘dead pitch’ for the second Test.

Credit must go to Brathwaite and his side for their willingness to show patience and blunt out the Indian bowlers all day long, however, given their slow-paced batting it seems unlikely that the second Test might yield a result.