IND vs WI 2nd Test Ends in Draw After Rain Plays Spoilsport on Day 5, India Win Series 1-0

The second Test between India and West Indies ended in a draw after play had to be abandoned without a single ball being bowled on Day 5 due to rain. West Indies finished Day 4 at 76/2, needing 289 runs for the win, while Rohit Sharma and Co. needed 8 wickets to make it a 2-0 clean sweep.

However, as fate would have it, a match that witnessed plenty of highs including Virat Kohli’s 76th international century in his 500th game, Mohammed Siraj registering the best Test figures of his career, and Rohit Sharma also smashing his fastest Test fifty but rain washed out Day 5 and thus the match ended in a draw.

India win the series 1-0 and the attention now turns to the ODI series which is set to commence on Thursday, July 27.

IND vs WI Highlights 2nd Test Day 5: Rain Plays Spoilsport, Match Drawn; India Win Test Series 1-0

The result also comes as a blow for Test cricket fans, who will have to wait for five months to watch India in the whites again as the Rohit Sharma-led unit will not play a single Test match until they travel to South Africa in December.

Given the ODI World Cup 2023 later this year in India, Rohit and Co. will be occupied with white ball cricket up until December with limited overs series against the West Indies, Ireland, and Australia set to follow, apart from the Asia Cup 2023.

Talking about the second Test, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and invited India to bat first after which the hosts smashed 438 runs, riding on Kohli’s 29th Test ton.

Rohit also scored 80 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin all got fifties.

Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican both picked up 3 wickets each while Jason Holder also chipped in with two scalps. In reply, the Windies came out to bat and gave the Indian bowlers a hard time.

While the previous match ended within 3 Days, the hosts had decided that they would not give up easily as they batted until Day 4, before India restricted the Caribbean side to a total of 255 runs.

Captain Brathwaite led the way with his gritty 75-run knock, while Alick Athanaze scored 37 with useful contributions from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kirk McKenzie.

Mohammed Siraj picked up a fifer, including four wickets on Day 4 itself, and India came out all guns blazing in their second innings, knowing they had to invite the Windies to bat again on Day 4 if they wanted to churn out a result from the match.

Rohit scored a quickfire fifty, the fastest of his Test career while Ishan Kishan also got his maiden Test half-century as India declared at 181/2 giving the hosts a target of 365 runs to win.

Ashwin picked up two wickets before stumps and Brathwaite’s side were 76/2, but with relentless rain on Day 5, Monday’s play was abandoned, and thus the game ended in a draw.