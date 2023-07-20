IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Fifties Put India on Top at Lunch on Day 1

Captain Rohit Sharma and his young opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated Day 1’s first session in the second Test match against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. In the landmark 100th Test match between the two teams, the Indian openers stamped their authority over the Windies bowlers who once again looked clueless against the two swashbuckling batters.

At Lunch, India were 121/0 in 26 overs with Rohit scoring an unbeaten 63, while Jaiswal on 52*.

The Indian skipper played 102 balls and gave some respect to West Indies bowlers. He hit 6 fours and two sixes. On the other hand, Jaiswal played with more freedom as compared to his knock on debut where scored 171 runs.

The southpaw scored boundaries at regular intervals in 56 balls as he connected 8 fours and a six.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Earlier, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bowl first against India at Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday.

Left-handed top-order batter Kirk McKenzie and right-arm seamer Mukesh Kumar are making their Test debuts for West Indies and India respectively. It is the 100th Test between West Indies and India, which coincides with Virat Kohli playing his 500th international match.

After winning the toss, Brathwaite announced the return of Shanon Gabriel in the XI as Raymon Reifer and Rahkeem Cornwall missed out.

“Pitch has a bit of moisture which we want to use. We were decent bowling-wise, we need to continue being disciplined," the West Indies captain said.

“We need to take the first game off our memories and play their quality bowlers well. Our rivalry has come a long way, we haven’t won a match in a while. It was always a joy to watch Brian Lara and Sachin back in the day. Need to give the fans more memories," he added.

On the other hand, India captain Rohit Sharma said Mukesh comes into the playing eleven as Shardul Thakur has pulled up a groin niggle.

“We were looking to bat first. Nice and sunny as well. Pitch will get slower as the match goes on, so okay with batting first," said Rohit.