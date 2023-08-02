IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: All-round India Thrash West Indies by 200 Runs to Win Series 2-1

India bounced back in style to thrash West Indies by a massive 200 runs in the series-deciding third ODI on Tuesday. After posting a mammoth 351/5 at the Brian Lara Stadium, India bowled out West Indies for 151 in 35.3 overs to clinch the series 2-1.

It was a record-extending 13th straight bilateral OI series win for India against West Indies.

Mukesh Kumar continued to impress as he left the hosts rattled with a fiery spell after opening the attack. He got rid of both the Windies openers inside his first two overs before landing a big blow when Shai Hope edged one to be caught at slip.

West Indies never recovered from his triple-strike as Jaydev Unadkat, playing in his first ODI since 2013, struck with his fifth delivery to send back Keacy Carty before Shardul Thakur accounted for Shimron Hetmyer as West Indies lost half their side in 12 overs.

At one stage, it looked certain that West Indies will fail to touch three figures but Gudakesh Motie (39*) and Alzarri Joseph (26) added 55 runs for the ninth wicket to save their team from the embarrassment.

The frustrating partnership was eventually broken by Thakur who finished with four wickets.

This was after India bossed over West Indies with the bat too.

Shubman Gill tapered off after a blazing start but Ishan Kishan’s golden run of form and Sanju Samson’s impactful fifty powered India a commanding total.

Skipper Hardik Pandya’s smashing 70 off 52 balls helped India cross the 350-run mark as he provided the finishing touches to the innings with four boundaries and five sixes.

Gill, who has had a quiet Caribbean sojourn so far, finally found some rhythm with 85 off 92 balls but the way he slowed down after a superb start in power-play did hurt India between overs 30 and 40.

Kishan (77 off 64 balls) added 143 for the opening wicket with Gill to set the platform and should have converted his third consecutive half-century into a hundred. The duo hit 11 boundaries in the first Powerplay to set the tone.

For Kishan, the performance in this series will keep him in good stead ahead of Asia Cup but the bigger question remains about his batting position in case KL Rahul isn’t fit for the tourney. The chances of Rohit Sharma sacrificing his place at the top of the order to accommodate Kishan are slim.

And then if Kishan is asked to bat in the middle-order — No 4 or 5, would it be fair to ask him to perform at that slot straightaway?

Samson, one of the contenders for the No. 4 slot in case Shreyas Iyer doesn’t get fit in time for the World Cup, gave a good glimpse of his talent and enthralled his millions of followers on social media.

His innings had four lusty sixes — three off leg-spinner Yannic Cariah, where he got his front-foot out of the way to hit some glorious inside-out shots.

But just as it has been Samson’s bane, he failed to convert his fourth half-century into a big one despite a whole lot of time at his disposal.

Skipper Hardik did take India past 300-run mark with their T20 styled stroke-play during death overs.

Suryakumar Yadav (35) did hit his customary pick-up shot — a six behind square with little width to manoeuvre and also a slashed six off Jayden Seals but once again wasted a golden opportunity to make a mark.

Hardik announced his arrival with a picturesque off-drive and a straight six off Cariah was equally eye-pleasing. Hardik and Suryakumar added 65 runs in 8.1 overs for the fifth wicket.

