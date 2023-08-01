CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home »Cricket Home » IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE Score: All Eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India-West Indies Clash in Series Decider

Live now

Auto Refresh

IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE Score: All Eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India-West Indies Clash in Series Decider

IND VS WI 3rd ODI Live: Follow live updates of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, get real time updates and latest scorecard at news18.com

Curated By: Amrit Santlani & Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 17:25 IST

IND vs WI Live Score 3rd ODI (AP Photo)
IND vs WI Live Score 3rd ODI (AP Photo)

IND VS WI 3rd ODI Live: After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the second ODI against West Indies, Shai Hope’s side registered a comprehensive win by 6 wickets to give Team India a rude wake-up call. The team which had failed to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 managed to upset the hosts throwing a spanner in India’s preparations for the tournament. Now that both sides gear up to clash in the decider with the series evenly poised at 1-1, the Men in Blue have a big task at hand of avoiding a first series defeat against the Caribbean side since .

Aug 01, 2023 17:25 IST

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Updates: West Indies' Full Squad

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas

Aug 01, 2023 17:16 IST

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: India's Full Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c) Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Aug 01, 2023 17:07 IST

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: India-West Indies clash in series decider

Hello and welcome to out live coverage of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI. With the series evenly poised at 1-1 it all boils down to the series decider, follow this space for all the build-up and the live updates of the thrid ODI.

Read more

IND VS WI 3rd ODI Live: After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the second ODI against West Indies, Shai Hope’s side registered a comprehensive win by 6 wickets to give Team India a rude wake-up call. The team which had failed to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 managed to upset the hosts throwing a spanner in India’s preparations for the tournament. Now that both sides gear up to clash in the decider with the series evenly poised at 1-1, the Men in Blue have a big task at hand of avoiding a first series defeat against the Caribbean side since 2006.

Both Rohit and Virat will be expected to return to India’s playing XI with the series at stake, however, it remains to be seen whether Sanju Samson and Axar Patel make way for them, or there will be some other changes to the side.

Shubman Gill’s form will be a slight concern for the Indian management, the youngster started the year 2023 in red hot form and continued it throughout IPL 2023 but failed to replicate the goods in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia and in the Test series against the Windies, batting at number 3.

The two white-ball games have also been a struggle for him, however, Ishan Kishan has enjoyed a decent run and he will be hoping to continue that momentum.

Spinners have been key for Hope’s side and have given the Indian batters plenty to think about, and their fielding has also been top-notch. While the hosts bundled out for a paltry 114 runs in the ODI series opener at Kensington Oval, India eventually won the match by 5 wickets.

Head coach Rahul Dravid as well as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja both insisted that the Indian team has little time for experimenting ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, and with plenty of burning questions, the management will be hoping to find some answers and respite in the third ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba.