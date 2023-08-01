IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE Score: All Eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India-West Indies Clash in Series Decider

Read more

IND VS WI 3rd ODI Live: After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the second ODI against West Indies, Shai Hope’s side registered a comprehensive win by 6 wickets to give Team India a rude wake-up call. The team which had failed to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 managed to upset the hosts throwing a spanner in India’s preparations for the tournament. Now that both sides gear up to clash in the decider with the series evenly poised at 1-1, the Men in Blue have a big task at hand of avoiding a first series defeat against the Caribbean side since 2006.

Both Rohit and Virat will be expected to return to India’s playing XI with the series at stake, however, it remains to be seen whether Sanju Samson and Axar Patel make way for them, or there will be some other changes to the side.

Shubman Gill’s form will be a slight concern for the Indian management, the youngster started the year 2023 in red hot form and continued it throughout IPL 2023 but failed to replicate the goods in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia and in the Test series against the Windies, batting at number 3.

The two white-ball games have also been a struggle for him, however, Ishan Kishan has enjoyed a decent run and he will be hoping to continue that momentum.

Spinners have been key for Hope’s side and have given the Indian batters plenty to think about, and their fielding has also been top-notch. While the hosts bundled out for a paltry 114 runs in the ODI series opener at Kensington Oval, India eventually won the match by 5 wickets.

Head coach Rahul Dravid as well as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja both insisted that the Indian team has little time for experimenting ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, and with plenty of burning questions, the management will be hoping to find some answers and respite in the third ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba.