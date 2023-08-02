'Was Looking For a Big Score But Unfortunately...': Shubman Gill After Missing Century in 3rd ODI

Young batting sensation Shubman Gill opened up on his Player of the Match performance in the third ODI match against West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. After underwhelming performances in the first two ODIs, Shubman bounced back in form with a sublime 85-run knock in the series decider. Shubman hit 85 runs off 92 balls which was laced with 11 fours. He middle the ball well on Tuesday to set the platform for a big total as India posted 351/5 in 50 overs. Gill couldn’t keep pull down and was caught at mid-wicket off Gudakesh Motie as he missed out on a century.

Shubman said that it was a special knock for him but it was unfortunate for him to miss out on a century.

“Very special for me, I was looking for a big score but unfortunately that didn’t happen and I’m happy that we ended up on the winning side," Shubman said after winning Player of the Match award.

Gill started off slowly but played some delightful shots while hitting 11 fours as he played the anchor’s role to help India cross the 350-run mark. His opening stand of 143 with an in-form Ishan Kishan (77 off 64 balls) set the tone for India in the decider.

Talking about the surface, Shubman pointed out that it got a bit tricky to score runs against the old ball.

“It was a good (the pitch), initially the ball was coming on nicely and as the ball got older it became tough to hit," he added.

Shubman has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat this year in the 50-over format but he failed to score big in the first two matches.

The 23-year-old batting sensation further talked about his performances in the second ODI and shared his views on the evolution of ODI format in recent times.

“In the last game, I was set and looking for a big one and tried to accelerate, you gotta keep putting the pressure on the opposition as that’s how the ODI game have evolved recently. I just try to do my best and not think too much about who’s playing or not," he concluded.