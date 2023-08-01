IND vs WI: 'If Suryakumar Yadav Doesn't Score Runs in ODIs, You'll See a Slight Problem Brewing' - Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Tuesday’s clash between India and West Indies will be crucial for Suryakumar Yadav who has not been able to live up to the expectations in ODI format thus far. Suryakumar, who is ranked number one T20I batter, has struggled in the 50-over format which has put him under the scanners for making it for the ODI World Cup.

In 25 ODIs he has played thus far, the flamboyant batter scored just 476 runs at an underwhelming average of 23.80.

The former India opener said that if Surya failed to score in third ODI the problems will slightly brewing for him in the format.

“I think this will be a very important game for Suryakumar Yadav. He is going to remain in our thoughts because he plays T20s too and plays very well but if he doesn’t score runs in ODIs here as well, you will see a slight problem brewing," Chopra said while previewing the third ODI in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also wants India to give Sanju Samson a longer run in the side as he didn’t get consistent chances in recent times.

“Ishan Kishan as an opener - tick mark, but Ishan Kishan as a middle order - we don’t know. Sanju Samson has got one knock at No. 3, so don’t drop him now, keep him in the team," he added.

While the cricketer-turned-commentator said that it will be important for Hardik Pandya to stand with Samson during batting to give him big support in the middle.

“Hardik Pandya needs to score runs. Hardik Pandya’s bowling is essential in any case but he scoring runs is even more essential. Why do you have a combination of seniors and juniors in a team? Assuming you are playing with Sanju, not that Sanju is a spring chicken, but Sanju does not have that much experience, so it is important for Sanju that Hardik Pandya stands with him. If Hardik gets out, there is more pressure on Sanju. That is why Hardik is very important in my opinion," Chopra added.